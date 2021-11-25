State Street Corp Buys 39,808 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 558,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,808 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $10,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,681,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,318,000 after purchasing an additional 47,272 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in The Hackett Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,657,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,874,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Hackett Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,609,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,999,000 after buying an additional 25,194 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Hackett Group by 41.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,442,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,996,000 after buying an additional 419,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Hackett Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,124,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HCKT. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

HCKT opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.59. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $666.15 million, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.72.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.28 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

