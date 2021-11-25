State Street Corp Cuts Position in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 17.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 569,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 117,814 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Verso were worth $10,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Verso by 41.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verso in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verso during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 119.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 15,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Verso alerts:

Shares of Verso stock opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $647.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48. Verso Co. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.70 million. Verso had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Verso Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.56%.

VRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Verso from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Verso Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.