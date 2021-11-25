State Street Corp Grows Holdings in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

State Street Corp grew its stake in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.34% of SeaSpine worth $9,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,988,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,824,000 after purchasing an additional 562,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,402,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,275,000 after purchasing an additional 468,628 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,563,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,064,000 after purchasing an additional 475,686 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 779,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,997,000 after purchasing an additional 41,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,396,000 after purchasing an additional 57,020 shares in the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE opened at $14.68 on Thursday. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.48.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $46.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.66 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 20.88% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPNE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

