State Street Corp Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 581.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 51,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of IWD opened at $165.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.77 and a 200 day moving average of $161.14. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $132.06 and a twelve month high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

