Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Stepan worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stepan by 4.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Stepan by 5.6% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stepan by 5.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stepan by 1.2% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $121.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.59. Stepan has a 52 week low of $109.08 and a 52 week high of $139.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Stepan had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $602.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 18.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Stepan news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $115,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

