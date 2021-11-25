Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,475 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.35% of Stepan worth $9,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 4.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 5.6% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 5.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 1.2% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Stepan news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $115,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $121.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Stepan has a 1 year low of $109.08 and a 1 year high of $139.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $602.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.83%.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

