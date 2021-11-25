Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.50

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $27.46, with a volume of 807499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.58.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.97%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,381,560.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Luis Massiani sold 51,864 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,389,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 177.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 81,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 52,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,301,000 after buying an additional 42,410 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,570,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,832,000. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

