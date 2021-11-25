Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.530-$0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $972.84 million-$984.63 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $954.85 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stevanato Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE STVN traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.98. The company had a trading volume of 83,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,177. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.58 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stevanato Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000. 4.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.