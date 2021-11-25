Stewart Kantor Sells 25,000 Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Stock

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) CFO Stewart Kantor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stewart Kantor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Stewart Kantor sold 25,000 shares of Ondas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $209,250.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Stewart Kantor sold 20,983 shares of Ondas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $198,079.52.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Stewart Kantor sold 14,703 shares of Ondas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $147,030.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Stewart Kantor sold 45,000 shares of Ondas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $365,400.00.

Shares of ONDS opened at $8.24 on Thursday. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Ondas during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ondas during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Ondas during the first quarter worth about $121,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ondas in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ondas in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

