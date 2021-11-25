Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Yext Put Options (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 5,164 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 774% compared to the average daily volume of 591 put options.

Shares of YEXT opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.84. Yext has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $20.23.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yext will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $48,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 8,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $101,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,211 over the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yext by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Yext by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yext presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

