Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.55 Million

Analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will report sales of $65.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.10 million. Stock Yards Bancorp reported sales of $49.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year sales of $238.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $235.20 million to $241.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $310.25 million, with estimates ranging from $305.50 million to $315.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stock Yards Bancorp.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 16.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYBT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,085. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.73. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $67.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $330,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $590,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,335 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 50,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 48.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.