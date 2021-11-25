Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 1.4% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $21,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,646,092,000 after buying an additional 1,177,194 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $300,367,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Tower by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Tower by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,913,452,000 after buying an additional 867,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in American Tower by 24.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,758,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,015,444,000 after buying an additional 732,847 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.71.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $265.48. 1,321,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,782. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.72. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $120.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.