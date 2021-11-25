Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.60 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,182 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

CSCO traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.54. 19,324,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,948,041. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.21 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $234.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

