Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $42.14 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 540,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.7% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $42,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 9,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 20,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.26. 20,238,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,775,588. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.06. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

