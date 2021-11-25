Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 2.0% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $31,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775,720 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,951 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,748,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,828 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,524,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 373,385 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.58. The stock had a trading volume of 24,040,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,952,914. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $180.32 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

