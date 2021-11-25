Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,199 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $257.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,642,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,889. The firm has a market cap of $192.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.52. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $257.79.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 53.20%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

