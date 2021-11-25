Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $18,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 1,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 50,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,538,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 47,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,163,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,888.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.72. 1,194,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,387. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $166.35. The company has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.68.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

