Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $41.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on STOK. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.25.

STOK opened at $27.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.64. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $71.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.20.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 1,900 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $148,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock worth $426,683. Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,087,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 40,860 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

