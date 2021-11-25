StoneX Group (SNEX) to Release Earnings on Monday

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 29th. Analysts expect StoneX Group to post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter.

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $69.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.62. StoneX Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In other StoneX Group news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $738,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,703 shares of company stock valued at $3,267,313 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNEX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,526,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

