Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SEOAY. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Danske downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stora Enso Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.26.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $16.88 on Thursday. Stora Enso Oyj has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $20.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.25.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

