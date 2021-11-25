Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Summit Midstream Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of SMLP stock opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 3.06. Summit Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.62.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.38). Summit Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $102.05 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.84 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 8,424 shares during the period. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

