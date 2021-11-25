Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.59.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Surge Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other Surge Energy news, Director Robert Allen Leach purchased 124,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$557,039.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 364,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,626,378.12.

Shares of SGY traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$4.45. The company had a trading volume of 15,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.86, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$371.13 million and a P/E ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.75. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.34 and a 52 week high of C$6.46.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

