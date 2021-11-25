Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,216 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in Surmodics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,777,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,430,000 after buying an additional 21,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Surmodics by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 978,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,062,000 after buying an additional 55,072 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Surmodics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,433,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Surmodics by 8.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,426,000 after buying an additional 38,857 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Surmodics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,165,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Surmodics from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Surmodics news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $77,197.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $327,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,292 shares of company stock valued at $748,477 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

SRDX opened at $47.85 on Thursday. Surmodics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $62.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.78 million, a P/E ratio of 159.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Surmodics had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 3.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surmodics Profile

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.