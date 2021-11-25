Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Shares Gap Up to $17.01

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.01, but opened at $17.55. Sutro Biopharma shares last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 607 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STRO. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $783.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 213.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $72,729.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 85.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

