Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SVNLY. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DNB Markets raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 99 to SEK 103 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $6.94. The stock had a trading volume of 124,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,283. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

