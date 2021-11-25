SWYFT One Day Trading Volume Hits $6,232.00 (SWYFTT)

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded 42.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. SWYFT has a market cap of $11,016.81 and $6,232.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SWYFT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SWYFT has traded 27.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00045756 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008325 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.23 or 0.00240775 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00088044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011930 BTC.

SWYFT Coin Profile

SWYFT (SWYFTT) is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. SWYFT’s official website is swyft.network . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SWYFT is medium.com/swyft-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

Buying and Selling SWYFT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SWYFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SWYFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

