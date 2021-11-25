Syquant Capital Sas Buys Shares of 75,000 Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,000. Inovalon accounts for approximately 1.8% of Syquant Capital Sas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Inovalon by 77.8% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,255,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,789 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inovalon by 241.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 735,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,057,000 after acquiring an additional 520,104 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inovalon by 276.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 669,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,805,000 after acquiring an additional 491,401 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon in the second quarter worth $13,141,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Inovalon by 179.1% in the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,448,000 after acquiring an additional 385,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INOV stock opened at $41.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.94. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.76, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.53. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $41.06.

Several equities analysts have commented on INOV shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

Inovalon Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

