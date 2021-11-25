Taiheiyo Cement (OTCMKTS:THYCY) Raised to Outperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

Taiheiyo Cement (OTCMKTS:THYCY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Taiheiyo Cement stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. Taiheiyo Cement has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $7.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57.

Taiheiyo Cement Company Profile

Taiheiyo Cement Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of cement. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Mineral Resources, Environmental Business, Construction Materials, and Others. The Cement segment manufactures cement and ready-mixed concrete. The Mineral Resources segment offers mined aggregates and limestone products.

