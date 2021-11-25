Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 355,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,285 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises about 2.2% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $53,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.31. 857,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,102. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.61. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.58 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.10.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.95.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

