Taklimakan Network (TAN) Price Hits $0.0063

Taklimakan Network (CURRENCY:TAN) traded up 36% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One Taklimakan Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Taklimakan Network has a market cap of $287,588.43 and approximately $29,704.00 worth of Taklimakan Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Taklimakan Network has traded up 56.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00046103 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00008425 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.51 or 0.00240195 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00089074 BTC.

Taklimakan Network Profile

Taklimakan Network (CRYPTO:TAN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2018. Taklimakan Network’s total supply is 348,942,180 coins and its circulating supply is 45,942,180 coins. Taklimakan Network’s official message board is medium.com/@taklimakan . The official website for Taklimakan Network is taklimakan.network . Taklimakan Network’s official Twitter account is @taklimakan_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Taklimakan Network is a social network based on blockchain technology. A coherent resource of the crypto community from around the world with the tools for beginners, as well as a business platform for professionals from different categories and areas. Taklimakan Network provides informational value based on the interests and preferences of users of any social groups and different spheres of activity, regardless of their level of knowledge and language. The platform was designed to create opportunities both for self-development and business, as well as for entertainment and communication. “

