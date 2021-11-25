Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/4/2021 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $132.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $138.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $135.00 to $140.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $121.00 to $137.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of TNDM opened at $132.88 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 458.21 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care Inc alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP Susan Morrison sold 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $1,326,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $184,436.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,278 shares of company stock valued at $20,236,307. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,427 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2,741.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 38,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 37,339 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.