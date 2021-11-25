Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.99) EPS.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.34).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

TARS opened at $27.70 on Thursday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $63.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92.

In other news, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,633 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $147,978.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 1,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $53,099.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,914 shares of company stock worth $889,523. 33.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

