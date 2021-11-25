Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON TKO opened at GBX 157.50 ($2.06) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.75. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63.78 ($0.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 185 ($2.42). The company has a market cap of £447.10 million and a PE ratio of 24.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 150.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 146.61.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

