TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $43.59

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.59 and traded as low as $40.34. TDK shares last traded at $41.55, with a volume of 11,973 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TDK from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get TDK alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.56.

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for TDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.