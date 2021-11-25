Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,863 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 310.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $70.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.49. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 224.60%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

