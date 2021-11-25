Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 897 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BEP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,545,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,017,000 after purchasing an additional 43,481 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 79.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 25.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 191,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BEP. Barclays raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Friday, September 24th. CSFB set a $45.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -45.48 and a beta of 0.62.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.304 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -152.50%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

