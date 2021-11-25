Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Buys 367 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $317,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 95.3% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $578,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $230.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.03 and a beta of 1.34. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.24 and a 12-month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total value of $1,416,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total transaction of $1,115,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,399 shares of company stock worth $40,321,394 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Summit Insights raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.61.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

