Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $836,000 Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,611,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,587,000 after purchasing an additional 112,159 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,610,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,555,000 after purchasing an additional 423,501 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7,179.1% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,784,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,466 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,540,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,215,000 after purchasing an additional 98,325 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,869,000 after purchasing an additional 79,988 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $56.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.17. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $57.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

