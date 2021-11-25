Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 725 Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS SMIN opened at $60.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.37. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $55.12.

