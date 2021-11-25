Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 371 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 492,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,006,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 128.1% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 296,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,690,000 after buying an additional 166,679 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $72.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.04. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $73.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

