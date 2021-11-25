Teekay LNG Partners Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 6,453 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,148% compared to the average daily volume of 287 call options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 2.4% in the third quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 11.5% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. 20.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

NYSE TGP opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.60. Teekay LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.97 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 40.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 46.94%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGP. B. Riley cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jonestrading lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Teekay LNG Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.01.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.