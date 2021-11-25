Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Telecom Plus PLC (LON:TEP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 1,530.79 ($20.00) and last traded at GBX 1,492.20 ($19.50), with a volume of 46046 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,498 ($19.57).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.08%. Telecom Plus’s payout ratio is 1.38%.

The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,205.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,163.82.

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, including mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers to customers. The Customer Management segment supplies fixed telephony, mobile telephony, gas, electricity, Internet, home insurance, and boiler installation services to residential and small business customers.

