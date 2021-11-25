Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $4.30 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.44% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.85.

Get Telefónica alerts:

NYSE:TEF opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.73. Telefónica has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Telefónica by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,683,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after buying an additional 414,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Telefónica by 10.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,958,000 after buying an additional 496,651 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Telefónica by 9.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,980,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,747,000 after buying an additional 335,281 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Telefónica by 1.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,274,000 after buying an additional 27,183 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Telefónica by 6,738.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,476,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,954,000 after buying an additional 1,454,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.