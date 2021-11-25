Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $4.30 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.44% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.85.
NYSE:TEF opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.73. Telefónica has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.76.
Telefónica Company Profile
Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.
See Also: Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.