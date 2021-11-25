Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

TELNY opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average is $17.08. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.48.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telenor ASA (TELNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.