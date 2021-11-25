TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,894 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in TELUS during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in TELUS by 154.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 4,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS during the second quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in TELUS during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TU opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $23.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 135.14%.

TU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

