Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP Sells $1,010,607.84 in Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP Roger R. Argus sold 5,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.04, for a total transaction of $1,010,607.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TTEK traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $190.00. 122,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,508. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.14 and a 12-month high of $192.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.00 and a 200 day moving average of $141.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TTEK shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,371,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,532,000 after buying an additional 49,863 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 9.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,579,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,278,000 after buying an additional 220,145 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Tetra Tech by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,330,000 after buying an additional 10,222 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,265,000 after buying an additional 27,414 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Tetra Tech by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 985,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,193,000 after buying an additional 66,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

