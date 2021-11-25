Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Purchases $14,874.26 in Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Paola M. Arbour bought 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.26 per share, for a total transaction of $14,874.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TCBI opened at $60.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.47. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.78 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,322,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,404,000 after acquiring an additional 104,580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,881,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,951,000 after acquiring an additional 72,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,736,000 after acquiring an additional 690,845 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,811,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,529,000 after acquiring an additional 289,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 28.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,512,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,165,000 after acquiring an additional 563,915 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

