Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives $74.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.60.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Hovde Group cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of TCBI opened at $60.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $52.78 and a one year high of $93.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.74 and a 200 day moving average of $63.47.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James H. Browning purchased 1,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.56 per share, with a total value of $59,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 44,178 shares of company stock worth $2,675,137. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. FMR LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,149.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,321,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.