The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Clorox were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 15.6% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.5% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.7% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $168.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.10%.

A number of analysts have commented on CLX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.22.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

