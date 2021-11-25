The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 0.8% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

GS traded down $7.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $399.19. 2,186,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,755,415. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.36 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $398.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.15. The firm has a market cap of $133.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.53.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.68 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.29.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

